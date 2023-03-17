Prayut confirms House dissolution decree submitted to HM King

March 17, 2023 TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today he has already submitted a Royal Decree to HM the King to dissolve the House of Representatives, paving the way for a general election expected in early May.

“Wait until the Royal Decree is published in the Royal Gazette on March 20,” he said when asked when the House dissolution will take effect.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



