Friday, October 27, 2017
ASEAN flags flown at half-mast to honor HM the late King

Half-staff for mourning to HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana at Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27 October 2017 (NNT) – The ASEAN Secretariat and other ASEAN organizations in Jakarta, Indonesia, have lowered their flags to half-mast in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was told by the Permanent Mission of Thailand to ASEAN that all ASEAN institutions in Indonesia lowered their flags to half-mast to honor His Majesty the late King on October 25th and will remain so until October 27th.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
