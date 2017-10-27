ASEAN flags flown at half-mast to honor HM the late King

BANGKOK, 27 October 2017 (NNT) – The ASEAN Secretariat and other ASEAN organizations in Jakarta, Indonesia, have lowered their flags to half-mast in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was told by the Permanent Mission of Thailand to ASEAN that all ASEAN institutions in Indonesia lowered their flags to half-mast to honor His Majesty the late King on October 25th and will remain so until October 27th.

