Thursday, October 26, 2017
Home > News > Live broadcasting of the Royal Cremation Ceremony for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Live broadcasting of the Royal Cremation Ceremony for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Phra Thinang Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall building
TN News 0

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has presided a merit-making ceremony at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in The Grand Palace to start the royal cremation ceremonies for his father the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Royal Cremation Ceremony consist of six grand processions of honour with the involvement of 5,613 people dressed in traditional Thai uniforms and the Royal Guards.

The ceremonies will take place over three days on October 26, 27, and 29.

You can also watch the live processions on kingrama9.net

Live video courtesy of Thai PBS / YouTube

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Red Shirt Parade in Bangkok

Red-shirt leaders charged with illegal political gathering

E Cigarette vaporizer

ASH Thailand says e-cigarette is harmful to health

Breaking News

Thai govt to consider providing another Bt200 million to help Japan

Leave a Reply