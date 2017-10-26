Live broadcasting of the Royal Cremation Ceremony for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has presided a merit-making ceremony at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in The Grand Palace to start the royal cremation ceremonies for his father the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Royal Cremation Ceremony consist of six grand processions of honour with the involvement of 5,613 people dressed in traditional Thai uniforms and the Royal Guards.

The ceremonies will take place over three days on October 26, 27, and 29.

You can also watch the live processions on kingrama9.net

Live video courtesy of Thai PBS / YouTube