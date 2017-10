In a national outpouring of grief, Thais across the country turned up late on Thursday night to bid a tearful and final farewell to their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej in solemn, centuries-old royal ceremonies.

At 10pm, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presided over the royal cremation for the late King at the royal crematorium at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS