Kazakhstan President Orders Transition to Latin-based Alphabet

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev inked an executive order on Friday telling his government to prepare the Kazakh alphabet for a transition to Latin letters from Cyrillic ones by 2025.

ALMATY (Sputnik) — “The government of Kazakhstan is to set up a national commission to change the Kazakh alphabet to Latin script; organize a gradual switch to Latin script by 2025,” the document circulated to state media read.

Previously, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the changeover to the new latin-based script would not affect the rights of the country’s Russian speakers.

