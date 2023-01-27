Paetongtarn Leads Pheu Thai Party’s Election Campaign in Northeast









LOEI, Jan 27 (TNA) – Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the main opposition Pheu Thai party’s chief advisor on public participation and innovation led the party’s key figure on a visit to Loei province to launch the party’s election campaign in the northern region.

The youngest daughter of the former prime minister Thaksin was greeted by her supporters at Loei airport.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

