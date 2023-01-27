Phimai Historical Park to Host Light and Sound Event

January 27, 2023 TN
Phimai temple in Nakhon Ratchasima

Phimai temple in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Mis Latvija / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand is inviting tourists to enjoy the enchanting light & sound event at Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The 2023 Mini Light & Sound Phimai event will be held from January 29th to February 18th, with daily shows from 4 PM to 8 PM. The daily show, which celebrates Phimai’s culture and heritage, is also free to attend.

The event also features guided tours around the attractions of Phimai Historical Park, a traditional welcoming and blessing ceremony, stalls selling local specialties, and folk music performances.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

