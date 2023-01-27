Police seize 70 cars from major car theft gang in Nonthaburi
Police have seized another 70 cars from alleged members of a major car theft gang preying on owners who had pledged their vehicles for loan.
Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police have retrieved 70 more vehicles from a car park in Nonthaburi province, CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said during a media briefing on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.