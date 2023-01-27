Police seize 70 cars from major car theft gang in Nonthaburi

Thanon Liang in Mueang Nonthaburi

Thanon Liang in Mueang Nonthaburi. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Police have seized another 70 cars from alleged members of a major car theft gang preying on owners who had pledged their vehicles for loan.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police have retrieved 70 more vehicles from a car park in Nonthaburi province, CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said during a media briefing on Friday.

