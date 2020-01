Foreign tourists whose travel plans are disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak will not be fined if they overstay in Thailand, the Immigration Bureau said on Monday.

Deputy bureau spokesman Choengron Rimphadi said tourists caught up in the problems caused by the epidemic and actions taken to contain it will not have to pay the usual fine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

