Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

Thailand prepares for summer storms, wind gusts during March 15-17

Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai

Floods after a rainstorm in Chiang Mai. Photo: Adam Jones.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, has coordinated with every province in preparing staff and machines to deal with thunderstorms and wind gusts expected from 15th-17th March. The public will need to check their house’s durability because the strong winds and rain may cause severe damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department has predicted that upper Thailand will be hit with thunderstorms this month, and some areas may need to deal with hail and lightning.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

