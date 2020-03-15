32 new coronavirus cases in Thailand’s biggest one day jump

32 new coronavirus cases in Thailand’s biggest one day jump1 min read
Thailand reported 32 new COVID-19 cases today. This is the biggest jump so far in a single day, raising the number of infections in the country to 114.
Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said today that, of the 32 new cases, nine were infected at a boxing stadium, three are believed to have contracted the disease from a tourist at a food shop in Suvarnabhumi International Airport and seven are returnees from abroad, including two foreigners.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World