83 Thai students back from Italy quarantined, 6 sent for Coronavirus tests





A group of 83 Thai students, part of the American Field Service (AFS) program, were taken from U-Tapao international to Sattahip naval base this morning (Sunday) for COVID-19 screening, after their arrival on a special Thai Airways International flight from Italy.

Six students with fevers were separated and taken to Ban Chang, Rayong and Mab Ta Pud hospitals for tests and a 14-day mandatory quarantine. The remaining 77 were taken to guest houses in the naval base, also for a 14-day quarantine and to monitor their health.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

