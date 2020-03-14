“DDC-care App” to help track passengers from countries with Coronavirus





BANGKOK (NNT) – To prepare for a COVID-19 presence that may be prolonged, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation or MHESI, has brought together government and private sectors to develop applications and innovations to cope with the crisis. Together they have launched the “DDC-Care” mobile application that enables the Department of Disease Control to track individuals at risk.

The Minister of MHESI, Suvit Maesincee has discussed with the deans of the faculties of medicine, directors of hospitals, and medical schools from all over the country, appropriate preparations to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) elevated COVID-19 to a Pandemic, many countries have taken more intense measures to develop an anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Thailand has also stepped up efforts to reduce the virus spread rate.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

