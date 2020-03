It was eerily quiet at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on Saturday night, as both the arrival and departure halls were virtually deserted.

Mr. Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, the managing director of Airports of Thailand, admitted today that he had not expected to see such an atmosphere at the airport.

Full story and pictures: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts