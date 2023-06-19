Commercial Buildings in Bangkok to Pay Wastewater Treatment Fees
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced its intention to introduce wastewater treatment fees for commercial buildings in the capital, tentatively starting from the end of this year.
Jomtien beach polluted with black wastewater after days of heavy rains
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt revealed that the city currently incurs an annual cost of approximately 600 million baht to operate its eight wastewater treatment facilities, yet no charges have been imposed on households or commercial establishments for this service.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
