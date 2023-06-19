Public Warehouse Organisation chief faces probe over missing tapioca

TN June 19, 2023 0
A truck laden with tapioca roots in Thailand

A truck laden with freshly-harvested cassava roots in Thailand. Photo by Neil Palmer (CIAT) / flickr.




Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has been asked to investigate the former acting director of the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) for alleged corruption concerning 30,000 tonnes of tapioca root, purchased by the PWO under the mortgage program to help tapioca farmers but which was stored in private sector warehouses.

Thailand Developing Biodegradable Plastic Bags Made from Tapioca

According to Kriangsak Prateepvisut, the incumbent PWO director, the tapioca was purchased in three crop years, 2008-9, 2011-12 and 2012-13, under the Commerce Ministry’s tapioca mortgage program for more than 210 million baht. It was allegedly stolen from 12 warehouses for sale for profit and later replaced with low-grade tapioca, which was subsequently sold by auction for just six million baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

