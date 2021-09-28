  • September 28, 2021
Thai Government Approves Proposal to Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines from Europe

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a Foreign Affairs Ministry proposal to purchase AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Spain and Hungary.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said, under the plan, Thailand would purchase 165,000 AstraZeneca doses at 2.9 euros each and 2.78 million Pfizer doses at 15.5 euros each from Spain, and would purchase 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary at 1.78 euros per dose.

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



