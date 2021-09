BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) – Tropical Storm Dianmu raised the levels of main rivers and caused flooding in 28 provinces. The government warned people in four provinces to closely monitor flood reports.

The flooding started on Sept 23 and already subsided in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Buri Ram and Nakhon Pathom provinces.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA