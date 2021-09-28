Thailand to waive quarantine for vaccinated tourists as of Nov. 1









Thailand will remove the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine requirement in nine regions of the country from November 1 for vaccinated visitors, officials said today.

The regions include Bangkok and the popular tourist areas of Chiang Mai, Phang Nga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Cha-am.

They join the islands of Phuket and Samui, which successfully reopened in pilot ‘sandbox’ programs since July.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that they will reduce the quarantine time in the rest of the provinces to seven days for immunized tourists arriving on October 1st.

#Thailand will waive its mandatory #quarantine requirement in #Bangkok and nine regions from Nov. 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said on Monday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector#COVID19 https://t.co/SigcOYlxvf — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) September 27, 2021

For those not vaccinated travelers, the time is cut to 10 days.

Also, starting Friday, 29 provinces will be allowed to reopen more businesses and activities, such as spas, libraries, cinemas, indoor sports facilities and nail salons.

After nearly 18 months of strict entry policies, Thailand wants to revive tourism, a sector that attracted 40 million visitors in 2019.

-Thailand News (TN)





