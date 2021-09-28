  • September 28, 2021
Thailand to waive quarantine for vaccinated tourists as of Nov. 1

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand will remove the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine requirement in nine regions of the country from November 1 for vaccinated visitors, officials said today.

The regions include Bangkok and the popular tourist areas of Chiang Mai, Phang Nga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Cha-am.

They join the islands of Phuket and Samui, which successfully reopened in pilot ‘sandbox’ programs since July.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that they will reduce the quarantine time in the rest of the provinces to seven days for immunized tourists arriving on October 1st.

For those not vaccinated travelers, the time is cut to 10 days.

Also, starting Friday, 29 provinces will be allowed to reopen more businesses and activities, such as spas, libraries, cinemas, indoor sports facilities and nail salons.

After nearly 18 months of strict entry policies, Thailand wants to revive tourism, a sector that attracted 40 million visitors in 2019.

-Thailand News (TN)



