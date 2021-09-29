Daily New COVID Cases below 10,000









BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) – The country logged 9,489 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the 9,489 new cases included 269 cases among prison inmates and 10 infected arrivals. Since April 1, there have been 1,552,552 COVID-19 cases.

