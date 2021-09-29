Thai Cabinet Agrees to Extend Special Tourist Visa Program for another Year









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s cabinet has approved the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal to extend the Special Tourist Visa (STV) program, for visitors wishing to stay for up to 270 days, for another year.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said that, over the past year, a total of 5,609 tourists had visited Thailand under this special visa program and were estimated to have spent 1.2 billion baht in the country.

