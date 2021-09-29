  • September 29, 2021
Thai Cabinet Agrees to Extend Special Tourist Visa Program for another Year

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s cabinet has approved the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal to extend the Special Tourist Visa (STV) program, for visitors wishing to stay for up to 270 days, for another year.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said that, over the past year, a total of 5,609 tourists had visited Thailand under this special visa program and were estimated to have spent 1.2 billion baht in the country.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



