Two groups of Chinese tourists with Special Tourist Visas (STV) will arrive in Thailand on Oct 20 and 26, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed.

The first group of 120 STV foreign visitors will depart from China’s southern province of Guangzhou and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport next Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

