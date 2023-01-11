SRT conducts trial run of electric locomotives









The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) began a test run of an electric locomotive, powered by on-board batteries, on Wednesday. The engine was jointly developed by the King of Mongkut Institute of Technology (KMIT) Ladkrabang, the Clean Energy Public Company and the SRT.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said that, initially, the electric locomotives will be used to tow carriages from Hua Lamphong railway station to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Train Terminal (aka Bang Sue Grand Station).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





