SRT conducts trial run of electric locomotives

10 hours ago TN
SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric EV train test run on Red Line

SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric train test run on Red Line. Photo: Chitipat Witee.




The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) began a test run of an electric locomotive, powered by on-board batteries, on Wednesday. The engine was jointly developed by the King of Mongkut Institute of Technology (KMIT) Ladkrabang, the Clean Energy Public Company and the SRT.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said that, initially, the electric locomotives will be used to tow carriages from Hua Lamphong railway station to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Train Terminal (aka Bang Sue Grand Station).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



