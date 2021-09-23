  • September 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand to Shorten…

Thailand to Shorten COVID Quarantine For Foreign Visitors

Thailand to Shorten COVID Quarantine For Foreign Visitors

Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – The National Communicable Disease Committee proposed to quarantine foreign visitors for 7, 10 or 14 days on a case-by-case basis.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee resolved that Thailand should reduce the quarantine period for foreign visitors from any country from 14 days to either 7 or 10 days depending on their conditions.

Seven-day-long quarantine will apply to the visitors who have certificates of their reception of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. They will have two RT-PCR tests, first when they arrive and then seven days afterwards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at Global COVID-19 summit
News

Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at...

September 23, 2021
Thai Government Will Develop Country with 5 Economic Goals
News

Thai Government Will Develop Country with 5...

September 23, 2021
Phuket Will Lift Entry Restrictions on October 1st
Phuket

Phuket Will Lift Entry Restrictions on October...

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.