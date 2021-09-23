Thailand to Shorten COVID Quarantine For Foreign Visitors









BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – The National Communicable Disease Committee proposed to quarantine foreign visitors for 7, 10 or 14 days on a case-by-case basis.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee resolved that Thailand should reduce the quarantine period for foreign visitors from any country from 14 days to either 7 or 10 days depending on their conditions.

Seven-day-long quarantine will apply to the visitors who have certificates of their reception of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. They will have two RT-PCR tests, first when they arrive and then seven days afterwards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





