Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at Global COVID-19 summit









Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced three milestones to be achieved to control the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand, as well as cooperation with other countries, during the virtual “Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better”, which is part of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Government Spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Prime Minister will also be attending the Food Systems Summit today, the High-level Dialogue on Energy tomorrow, and the General Debate on Saturday, where he will discuss the global outlook post-COVID-19.

By Thai PBS World





