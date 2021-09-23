  • September 23, 2021
Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at Global COVID-19 summit

Flags on the United Nations Building in Bangkok. Photo: MonsieurLui / Flickr / CC.




Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced three milestones to be achieved to control the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand, as well as cooperation with other countries, during the virtual “Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better”, which is part of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Government Spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Prime Minister will also be attending the Food Systems Summit today, the High-level Dialogue on Energy tomorrow, and the General Debate on Saturday, where he will discuss the global outlook post-COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



