BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) — Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol ordered tight security in the far South after a fatal road bombing that killed one soldier and injured six others in Songkhla province yesterday.

Gen Chaichan said that all parties were ordered to intensify security measures and intelligence and the order also reached the 4th army region commander.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts