Thailand today has recorded six new COVID-19 cases, all among arrivals from abroad who are in state quarantine.

According to the CCSA, the six new infections include a Thai soldier returning from South Sudan, two each from India and the United Arab Emirates and one from Japan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

