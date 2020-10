The new national police chief has ordered the suspension of drink-driving checkpoints until police can ensure the transparency of the tests.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk laid down the order at a meeting with 496 senior police officers, commanders and higher, at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

