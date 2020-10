Sompong Amornvivat is re-elected as Pheu Thai party leader as the largest party gets new executive board consisting of many people allegedly close to the Shinawatra family.

Its members elected the new executives at the party headquarters on Thursday. Former leader Sompong Amornvivat was re-elected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

