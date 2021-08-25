  • August 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 18,417 new COVID…

18,417 new COVID cases and 297 fatalities on Wednesday

18,417 new COVID cases and 297 fatalities on Wednesday

Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19. Photo: Department of Public Relations / Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 297 new Covid-19 fatalities, for the death toll of over 10,000, and 18,417 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 18,271 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Cabinet keeps VAT at 7% for two more years
News

Cabinet keeps VAT at 7% for two...

August 25, 2021
Health Ministry Accepts Restaurateurs’ Easing Request
News

Health Ministry Accepts Restaurateurs’ Easing Request

August 25, 2021
Cabinet U-turns on COVID-19 antigen test kits’ WHO standards
News

Cabinet U-turns on COVID-19 antigen test kits’...

August 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.