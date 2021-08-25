Cabinet keeps VAT at 7% for two more years







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has decided to keep the current 7% rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) for at least another two years, along with a deadline extension and penalty reduction for this year’s tax filing.

The Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, today announced that Cabinet has approved an extension of the current 7% VAT rate on all sales, services, and imports that take place from 1st October 2021 to 30th September 2023, effectively maintaining the current reduced VAT rate for another two years.

