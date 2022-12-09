Luxury Hotel in Nan Closed Again for Forest Encroachment









NAN, Dec 9 (TNA) – Police closed a luxury resort hotel in the famous Sapan-Bo Klue area for encroaching on forest reserves in Nan province after its owner had resisted a previous closure order and continued to promote the hotel with an actress and important persons.

Pol Maj Gen Piyapan Patarapongsit, chief of Nan police, and subordinates reached the resort hotel in Bo Klue district after its owner had defied a closure and seizure order issued on the property on Oct 31. Officials found that the operator built 12 bungalows on an area of about 3 rai in Doi Phu Kha and Pha Daeng forest reserves.

