December 9, 2022

Gang forged bank, salary statements used for loan fraud in Sriracha

Sri Racha city skyline

Police have arrested two men and two women for the forgery of bank and salary statements used to defraud loan companies of about 20 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Friday that Satawat Chaengchawee, 27, and Wanwisa Pramjon, 30, were arrested at their home in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri and Polawat Srithong, 34, and Ratanaporn Lawan, 32, were apprehended in Kanchanaburi, on Thursday.

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

