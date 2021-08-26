Weaker COVID Measures to Be Considered on Friday







BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures this Friday.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangson said the operation committee of CCSA would discuss weaker disease control measures tomorrow (Aug 26) and propose its decision to CCSA chaired by the prime minister on the following day.

