  August 26, 2021
Weaker COVID Measures to Be Considered on Friday

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures this Friday.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangson said the operation committee of CCSA would discuss weaker disease control measures tomorrow (Aug 26) and propose its decision to CCSA chaired by the prime minister on the following day.

