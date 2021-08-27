‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists in Phuket







PHUKET: Pol Lt Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn, currently serving as a ‘Level 9 Adviser’ to the Royal Thai Police attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, arrived in Phuket yesterday to review tourist safety measures ahead of what expects to be an influx of Russian tourists in November.

Lt Gen Surachate explained to the Thai press that national health authorities have approved to welcome tourists who have received the Sputnik V vaccine to come through under the Sandbox scheme, as announced by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn last week.

By The Phuket News





