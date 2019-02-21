Homes damaged as quakes hit Lampang





At least 14 homes in six Tambones have been damaged in the northern province of Lampang’s Wang Nua district that has been shaken by 25 quakes and aftershocks on Wednesday and Thursday.

The damage included the tiered umbrella top of a pagoda at Wat Phra Kerd in tambon Thung Hua, Lampang disaster prevention and mitigation chief Chaithawat Siwaboworn said on Thursday.

