A busy narrow street in Koh Samui. Photo: Martin Wölfle / flickr.

South

Authorities crack down on unlicensed Koh Samui hostels

By TN / February 26, 2019

The authorities on Tuesday shut down 16 hostels on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province for operating without licences.

Troops from the Fourth Army Area were dispatched to join forces with tourist police and district officials in checking 23 hostels on the tourist-destination island during the morning.

