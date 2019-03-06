Thailand ranks world’s 23rd most polluted country





Thailand has been ranked the world’s 23rd most polluted country and Bangkok ranks 24th in the list of cities with critical air quality globally, according to the 2018 World Air Quality Report. The report shows that PM2.5 dust particles for the whole year in Thailand averaged 26.4 microns.

In ASEAN, Thailand ranks the third most polluted country after Indonesia and Vietnam, which were placed 11th and 17th globally with average 42 and 32.6 microns of PM2.5 particulate respectively.

