Brown spotted pit viper, a kind of venomous snake, has been found in the northern province of Nan, according to a report to the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute under the Thai Red Cross Society.

With a scientific name of protobothrops mucrosquamatus, it is high on the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s list of poisonous snakes in the Protobothrops spp group, usually indigenous to Taiwan and China.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS