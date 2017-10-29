Sunday, October 29, 2017
Yingluck's rice case closed, after no appeals

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra
TN News

The rice-pledging case against former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has been closed after neither Yingluck nor the Office of the Attorney General had filed an appeal by the Oct 27 deadline, Isra News Agency reported on its website , quoting an OAG source.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Sept 27 sentenced Yingluck to five years imprisonment without suspension after finding her guilty of neglect of duty for failing to take action to stem damages from the rice-pledging scheme carried out by her government.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN
