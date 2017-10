LAMPANG: Local residents found the bodies of two young men on Sunday morning near a railway in Hang Chat, with a badly damaged motorcycle lying nearby.

The two were later as Nathapol “Pond” Thapphet, 24, of Mae Phrik district, and Pratchaya “Nite” Duangboonma, 23, of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST