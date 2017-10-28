Thai Lady with an impolite dress trying to attend the Royal ceremony

Saturday, October 28, 2017
The Grand Palace complex in Bangkok
The unexpected mars lady walk-in to the Royal Cremation Ceremony. As we all Thailandish and multinationals are in grieved and do follow all the rules to attend to the ceremony ground. But she is blocked out.

At the control points, This Lady dress up in Black and Red Roses there are straps crossing over her chest, and on her head, she is wearing a fancy dress hat in black.

She refused to hold her position right at the control point, using her camera to video capture those staff who blocked her from the entrance the ceremony area.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One

