PATTAYA: Stall holders renting out the new beach chairs have been told remove the sun shades sponsored by Thai Beverage Plc because they could be violating the alcohol control laws.

The instruction was announced by Maj Gen Yutthachai Thienthong, chief of the 14th Military Circle, who chairs a committee on keeping order along Pattaya beach.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST