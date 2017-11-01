‘Uncomfortable, fall over’ New Pattaya beach chairs

Several operators of beach services in Pattaya have complained that new beach chairs provided by Pattaya city as part of a campaign to clean up popular beaches are uncomfortable and prone to toppling over.

The new umbrellas and chairs were handed out to some 40 operators last weekend as part of a campaign to improve the shoreline which was formerly lined with multi-colored chairs and umbrellas. While welcoming the “earth-color” umbrellas which give a stretch of Pattaya beach a new look, the vendors have said the white chairs that come with green cushions are not ideal for beach use.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST