Wednesday, November 1, 2017
‘Uncomfortable, fall over’ New Pattaya beach chairs

Pattaya Beach Bali Hai
Several operators of beach services in Pattaya have complained that new beach chairs provided by Pattaya city as part of a campaign to clean up popular beaches are uncomfortable and prone to toppling over.

The new umbrellas and chairs were handed out to some 40 operators last weekend as part of a campaign to improve the shoreline which was formerly lined with multi-colored chairs and umbrellas. While welcoming the “earth-color” umbrellas which give a stretch of Pattaya beach a new look, the vendors have said the white chairs that come with green cushions are not ideal for beach use.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

