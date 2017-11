PHUKET: A 26 years-old Thai man was arrested at the Phuket Checkpoint in the early hours of this morning in connection with a murder that had taken place just one and a half hours prior to the arrest.

Police at the checkpoint were put on alert that the man was likely to attempt to flee the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News