KHON KAEN: The amount of water being discharged from Ubon Ratana dam is being reduced, to ease the flood situation downstream, at the behest of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The discharge rate at the dam was being lowered on Wednesday from 38 million cubic metres per day to 30 million cu/m.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST