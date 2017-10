KHON KAEN, 28th October 2017 (NNT) – The Thai military is speeding up assistance for flood victims in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Officials from the Thai Armed Forces have traveled by boat to flooded areas in Khon Kaen to give relief bags to the victims and offer their moral support.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand