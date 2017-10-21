Saturday, October 21, 2017
Khon Kaen: Locals around Phong River go on high alert

Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks
People living near the Phong River have been urged to move their belongings to higher ground as quickly as possible as the Ubolratana dam in Khon Kaen on Friday stepped up water discharges following huge inflows.

A water management panel in Khon Kaen had resolved to increase the dam’s discharge from 50 million cubic metres of water daily to 54 million cu/m, after a huge amount of water continued to flow into to the reservoir every day, said Songwut Kitworawut, director of the Nong Wai Operation and Maintenance Project in Khon Kaen.

