One worker died and seven others slightly injured when they tried to fix a broken valve of a water pump at a private tap water production plant in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom Friday (Oct 20) afternoon.

Chaiwat Uthaiwan, managing director of TTW Company which produces tap water for the Provincial Waterworks Authority said that, at about 3 pm, eight workers were assigned to check the valve of a water pump without switching off the electricity supply.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS