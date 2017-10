PHUKET: A Surin lifeguard volunteer has urged people to avoid swimming at Phuket beaches over the weekend as there will be no experienced lifeguards on duty.

Ms Vitanya Chuayuan, deputy head of Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd told The Phuket News that “many of the former lifeguards from the Phuket Lifeguard Service will be heading to Khao Lak to take part in a surf competition for the next three days.”

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News